PADUCAH — A familiar face is back on the Paducah City Commission. After being removed from office in January, and then being reinstated following a ruling from McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen, David Guess has his seat back on the commission. Tuesday's meeting was Guess' first time back since he was originally ousted in January.
That didn't seem to change the dynamic of the commission Tuesday night. The meeting was especially quick, only lasting about 20 minutes total with a brief executive session afterward.
One main focal point was the possible interlocal agreement for a comprehensive plan with McCracken County. The fiscal court introduced the agreement Monday night at its meeting. The agreement would span 20 years and would focus on improving shared economic development opportunities in the area. The cost, $150,000, would be split between the city and the county. Paducah Planning Director Nic Hutchison went over some specific areas the agreement would target.
"Transportation, housing, economic development, anything else the commission sees as a priority, we can adjust and adapt the planning process to," Hutchison said. "There will be extensive community engagement involved in this process, and again in conjunction with the county."
City leaders will need to have a second reading of the interlocal agreement with the county before they can take a vote on it.
City Engineer Rick Murphy also updated the commission on the reimbursement for work relating to improving a city pump station. The city approved an agreement to be reimbursed more than $1.4 million for a rehab project on the pump station. The company originally chosen for the project, Huffman Construction LLC, failed to pay vendors and defaulted in 2020. Pace Construction was brought on in 2020 to finish the project, which is close to completion. The payment will be coming from the Western Surety Company.
Paducah Mayor George Bray was not at Tuesday's meeting. Commissioner Sandra Wilson, the city's mayor pro tem, led the proceedings.