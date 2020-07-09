PADUCAH — The 37th annual American Red Cross Donor Days is underway. On Wednesday, the Red Cross collected 275 pints of blood.
That means they're more than halfway to their goal of 500 pints.
The Red Cross is always in need of blood donations. But this year, not only can you help people that need donations, but you can also get tested for COVID-19 antibodies. That's something blood donor Jolie Birchfield says give her an incentive to donate.
"In addition to giving blood for the good reason of making sure that we have enough supply, I also want to make sure to take advantage of finding out if I had the antibodies in my system," Birchfield says.
Thursday is the last day of the event, so don't miss your chance to donate.
You can donate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Schroeder Expo Center in Paducah, and you can donate from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Veterans Airport in Marion, Illinois.
For more information on Donor Days and other opportunities to give blood this month, click here.