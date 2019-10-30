MARION, KY — Daytime closures along part of U.S. 60 in Marion, Kentucky, are expected to begin soon, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The affected area of U.S. 60 is also known as South Main Street. In a news release, KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says the road will be closed from the traffic signal at the U.S. 641 and Gum Street intersection going north to the Kentucky 506/Depot Street intersection.
A contractor will close the road from about 7 a.m. to about 4 p.m. each day. Todd says the closures will allow the contractor to make curb and gutter upgrades within that two-block work zone. Once that work is complete, Todd says KYTC engineers will create as schedule for base repairs and asphalt paving.
Todd says the closures could start as early as Wednesday, Oct. 30, but the specific start date will depend on the weather and when other projects the contractor is working on are finished.
When the daytime closures begin, U.S. 60 traffic will have to detour using KY 981/Old Salem Road and KY 91/Bellville Street.
Todd says the contractor had planned to start work along another nearby section of U.S. 60 last week, but the work was postponed because of ongoing discussions between KYTC engineers and the city of Marion. That section is along North Main Street from the KY 91/KY 120/Bellville Street intersection extending north to 1st Street. The project in that three-block area included creation of a center turn lane. Todd says city officials initially requested that center turn lane, but they've since raised concerns about seven parking spaces that would have to be removed to provide space for it.