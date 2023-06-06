MAYFIELD, KY — June 12 marks the deadline for displaced tornado survivors to leave their Federal Emergency Management Agency trailers after the December 2021 tornado outbreak impacted families throughout west Kentucky.
But some say they're not ready to move.
One woman we spoke with says she can't find affordable housing. She says she's nervous, especially for her young son. Like any parent, she says she wants her child to have a secure, safe place to live.
Jessie Vera says she's not ready to move yet because of the lack of affordable housing in the area.
"I'm looking for work, and my boyfriend is working, and we can manage money. It's just we need a place, you know, that's affordable," says Vera.
FEMA says it’s working with survivors to place them in homes. The agency says it’s there to stay.
"We will be here for the long haul to help invest in mitigation measures, long-term recovery. We have long-term recovery teams in every county, almost every county in the state because of the multiple disasters that we've had here," says Kim Fuller, the spokesperson for FEMA's Kentucky disaster relief.
In total, 93 trailers were used for 77 households.
FEMA says only a handful of families haven't moved out yet.
"The state and local governments and the community members themselves involved in the solutions and what we've been doing for several years is identifying sustainable solution," says Fuller.
But the problem still remains for Vera.
She's been working with her case manager through the Mayfield-Graves County Long Term Recovery Group, but nothing is set in stone for her family's housing.
"I've been wanting to get out of here," says Vera. "We need to move. We need a bigger space. It's just hard, because we can't find anything within our price range to rent."
Vera received an extension and will get to move out of her trailer on June 15.
We reached out to FEMA about Vera's case specifically.
Fuller says FEMA is making sure once her extension is over, she will have a place to stay.