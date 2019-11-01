PADUCAH — One person was killed when a plane crashed not far from Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah Thursday night.
Airport Authority Board Chair George Bray confirmed a plane went down off of runway 14.
The plane crashed near railroad tracks in a wooded area, which McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter says is just south of Woodville Road and west of Metropolis Lake Road.
A firefighter at the scene told Local 6 the pilot of a plane died in the crash.
Carter confirms that the pilot was killed, and says there was only one person in the plane. He says investigators are working to identify the pilot and notify the family.
Barkley Regional Airport Manager Dennis Rouleau says the plane is a general aviation aircraft, not a commercial plane. He says the craft went down north of the airfield. The plane is a PA 32R Piper Saratoga, which is a small, single-engine aircraft. Airport Marketing Director Eddie Grant says the plane was on final approach to the airport when it crashed.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been alerted about the crash and will assist local authorities in the ongoing investigation.
Grant says the crash site is 4 miles away from the airport, and the airport is still open and operational, and commercial flights are continuing as scheduled.