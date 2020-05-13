PADUCAH — A suspect is in custody after a woman was shot to death in Paducah Tuesday afternoon, police say.
Officers responding to a report of shots fired found a woman dead in the yard of a home, the Paducah Police Department says. The shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The woman's body was found in the backyard of a Fountain Avenue home.
The officers saw a male suspect leaving the area on a bicycle. The police department says when officers tried to stop him, he fled — but he was apprehended just a few block away on 12th Street.
Paducah Police cleared the scene Tuesday evening after collecting evidence at the house.
The suspect's name has not yet been released. The police department says the investigation is still in the very early stages.