boat accident
By Rebecca Mosella

OBION COUNTY, TN -- An Illinois man died while fishing over the weekend on in Obion County, Tennessee.

Around 3:30 pm. Sunday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was called about an unoccupied boat on Reelfoot Lake.

An aluminum boat owned by 63-year-old David Blue from Mascoutah, Illinois, was found empty near Grassy Island Boat Ramp.

Wildlife officers began searching for Blue and found his body a few hours later.

They say Blue was not wearing a life jacket.

This is breaking news and we will be updating this story.

