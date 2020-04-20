OBION COUNTY, TN -- An Illinois man died while fishing over the weekend on in Obion County, Tennessee.
Around 3:30 pm. Sunday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was called about an unoccupied boat on Reelfoot Lake.
An aluminum boat owned by 63-year-old David Blue from Mascoutah, Illinois, was found empty near Grassy Island Boat Ramp.
Wildlife officers began searching for Blue and found his body a few hours later.
They say Blue was not wearing a life jacket.
This is breaking news and we will be updating this story.