Severe weather can put a lot of people a little on edge. For those affected by the December tornado outbreak, storms in the forecast can bring on another level of fear.
People are preparing for the possibility of severe weather in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Local 6 spoke with two women who survived the December storms. They're both using practical tools to help them navigate the potential for future severe weather.
Kiya Carter has lived in Mayfield for her entire life. She didn't lose her home and family, but the Dec. 10 tornado was still a traumatic experience. "It sounded like buffalos coming, and I can't imagine what other people felt like when it was closer and the devastation they felt when they actually lost their homes and lives," said Carter.
Now, she has an emergency kit with items including a flashlight, baby wipes and toiletries. She wants to be prepared for anything weather related.
"I would say just move forward and try to gather your thoughts and keep going, because Mayfield can't stop," Carter says. "We are a little town and we stick together."
Alyssa Butler lived in Dawson Springs when the storm hit her home. She's now in Grand Rivers with her family living in a camper.
She says the storm came through quickly.
“We had lights, internet, everything up until maybe two minutes before the tornado came through. It was that fast," Butler says.
After the tornado, Butler bought a weather radio and makes sure she has access to the essentials.
"You don't really think about things until after the fact," Butler says. "So I mean, there'll probably never be a storm that comes again that I don't know where my wallet, my phone, my keys, you know, my important stuff is all right there, because I mean, when the tornado came on December, we were searching the yard the next morning trying to find car keys."
Be sure to have an emergency supply kit handy in case of any severe weather.
The National Weather Service recommends including bottled water, first aid supplies and a whistle to signal for help. Click here for more information.
We also recommend you have a weather radio to stay updated about severe thunderstorm watches and warnings. Also, be sure to stay inside and go to a secure location during weather threats.
Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms like cafeterias, gymnasiums or auditoriums.