Deer hunting is underway, but this year, hunters are dealing with the impacts of deer health and past severe weather.
Danny Hill is from Alabama and has been hunting at Land Between the Lakes for the past seven to eight years.
He says hunters are having to be flexible. Chronic wasting disease and the impacts of the December tornado are changing the way hunters enjoy the outdoors.
"With the chronic wasting disease, you can kill an entire population out if you're not careful, so it's definitely made a change," said Hill.
And hunters have had to incorporate that change into their routine.
The disease, also known as CWD, is a neuro-degenerative disease and attacks the nervous system first.
It creates plaques or holes in a deer's brain.
CWD can be transferred through direct contact or indirectly through urine, feces, saliva or other bodily fluid.
To help mitigate the disease, hunters now need to stop at checkpoints and get their deer examined.
Leaders with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources say it's another stop, but it shouldn't be a burden.
"A lot of hunters really enjoyed it last year, so it's not a hassle," said Noelle Thompson, the deer program coordinator with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. "People, a lot of the older hunters, said it reminded them of the good old days. They were able to come and talk to some of our department staff."
It's not just the disease. The department says this year, the change in hunting grounds due to the December storm impacts hunters directly.
"Because either properties got damaged, so tree stands, definitely," said Thompson. "If it was in the way of the tornado or just high winds surrounding it, but also people had to deal with the effects. They didn't have time to hunt if some of their property got damaged."
Whether it's the storm or CWD, hunters like Hill need to be flexible.
"Now we have to take and follow the protocols for CWD and make sure the animals are caped, deboned, the skulls are bulled or the horns are cut off," said Hill.
That flexibility is important for a successful hunting season.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife says there is a baiting ban in five counties after CWD was found in Tennessee deer in September 2021.
These counties are Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman.