PADUCAH — Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to celebrate. The demand for weddings will more than double in 2022 compared to 2020, according to the Wedding Report. It's a national research market firm that forecasts the wedding industry.
There were 1.27 million weddings in 2020, and 2.47 million are expected in 2022.
But is that demand for weddings growing that much in our region?
The demand is definitely growing, but it's not a dramatic growth for local businesses.
At Lisa's Bridal in Paducah, owners there say there are definitely more people shopping for wedding dresses compared to when the pandemic first hit.
"We're very happy with it," said Lisa Dunn, the owner of Lisa's Bridal. "We were very concerned when the pandemic hit, and then even a few months we were allowed to reopen because people weren't getting married."
The shop had a location at the Kentucky Oaks Mall, but moved exclusively to Bridge Street after COVID-19 hit.
Right now, the store is taking appointments only. It has about 10 to 15 people a week wanting to look at dresses.
At Riverview Mansion in Metropolis, Illinois, the pandemic brought about consistent cancellations.
Management there says there were lulls and weddings weren't scheduled.
But now, the mansion has about three to four weddings per month.
It's a smaller venue that has an average of 20 to 30 guests for its weddings.
"A lot of people have just put off everything married," said Lori Nichols, the owner of Riverview Mansion. "The wedding I have coming up shortly, they've been together for 10 years and now have said 'I'm not waiting because if something happens.'"
Management says the pandemic gave them time to spruce up the space.
"Even though everybody says oh the pandemic is so bad, yes, but if you use the time wisely, and set your business model up to where once things open up you can offer more or something different, you're better off," said Nichols.
The Wedding Report also predicts that 2022 will bring in the most weddings the U.S. has seen since 1984.
The Commonwealth Event Center in Paducah, a wedding venue, also says demand has been up since the start of the pandemic.
The center says it's booked for most Saturdays until August 2022.