MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Concord Avenue Thursday evening.
When deputies arrived on-scene the found Tyler Busby, 29, in the driveway. He had two gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was taken to a local hospital where he's in stable condition.
Deputies say the suspect, Jay Garland, 43, of Paducah, was still on scene when they arrived. They say Garland shot Busby while Busby was trying to protect his mother from a domestic violence situation with Garland.
While investigating, deputies found a homemade explosive inside the home. The Paducah Police Department's bomb squad helped deputies remove the explosive from the home.
Garland is in the McCracken County Jail where he faces charges of assault and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.