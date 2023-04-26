MAYFIELD, KY — Multiple camper thefts have been reported in multiple local communities all in the past month. Investigators say they believe the cases could be connected.
In the past month, three RV lots have experienced thefts. Two trailers were stolen from Adventure Camper Sales in Murray, two were taken from Bud's RV world in Madisonville and one was stolen from Riley's RV world in Mayfield.
Riley's RV World is a family-owned company in Mayfield, and for Steven Riley, it’s home.
"It's what I've wanted to do all my life. I knew I'd work here. I went to college even though I really didn't need to, to do this," he says.
After a $60,000 trailer was stolen off the lot on April 18, Riley says those involved stole more than just a trailer.
"It's supporting me, my family, my four kids, my two brothers, their kids, parents, all our employees. I mean, again, it's taken away a trailer that we could have made profit on it," he says.
Driving a white GMC 2500,the suspects came down the lot, and in just 30 minutes they hooked up the camper. The suspects left through the back of the lot, damaging another camper on their way out.
"I don't think somebody that’s never known one could have come in here and did that," says Riley.
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden says deputies are working to investigate with other counties involved. He says for now, RV lots should be extra careful.
"Obviously, if you could keep these, these campers, you know, they make things that make them very difficult to pull. You know video surveillance cameras, obviously, are always a good tool," says Hayden.
"It really hurts us whenever people take away some inventory that we could sell, and also losing some money on this thing," say Riley.
Riley says they are working to make their lot less accessible. He says after this incident they are working to block off any entry points.
Hayden says the investigation is ongoing. He couldn't share many details. But he does encourage the public to say something if they see something suspicious.