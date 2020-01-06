BARLOW, KY— A Barlow, KY woman is recovering from two surgeries, after she was shot Friday night.
A family member confirms 44-year-old Sharla McGuffie was shot in her camper-trailer around 10 p.m. Friday.
It is located at the end of North 6th Street. McGuffie's neighbor Lee Blankenship owns the property.
Blankenship said he was watching TV when he heard a loud noise and scream.
"I heard a loud boom," Blankenship said.
He said it was a scary night that he will never forget.
"I was headed to the door but before I got to the door, she was hollering 'Somebody just shot me. Call an ambulance.'" Blankenship said.
Blankenship said he let McGuffie move into his camper trailer to have a closer commute to her new job. The neighbor said she is a good, easy-going person.
He said the trailer was full of gun smoke. He was startled to see McGuffie with a gunshot wound.
"She had a few drops of blood on the floor in the camper, but it was no more blood," Blankenship said. "It was like a cork was there, and it was black from I guess gun powder residue. So, it must have been pretty close."
McGuffie was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Her daughter, Cheyenne McGuffie, shared a post on Facebook detailing her mother's injury.
Cheyenne said her mom's surgeries went well and she is expected to be okay.
"She was shot in the right side of her stomach and the bullet is lodged in the left side," the post read. "They did not remove it as that could cause more damage trying to get to it."
Blankenship has lived in his home for about 20 years. He never thought that something like this would happen on his property.
He said he will be more cautious when opening his door.
"Little less comfortable now. I still feel alright, but I just don't holler to come in," said Blankenship. "Now I just find out who it is, before I let them come in now."
The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said they are still investigating the shooting and looking for a suspect.
The sheriff's office said they do not have a description of what the shooter looks like.
The department was assisted by Carlisle County Sheriff's Office, McCracken County Sheriff's Office, and Paducah Police.
We will continue to follow the story.