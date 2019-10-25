MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A former McCracken County deputy jailer was arrested and charged for allegedly smuggling contraband into the jail.
Earlier this week, McCracken County Jailer David Knight called the McCracken County Sheriff's Office asking them to investigate a report that a deputy jailer had been smuggling contraband inside the jail to inmates.
Detectives say 23-year-old Raheem Tenner, a deputy jailer, had been smuggling tobacco, marijuana, prescription pills, cell phones, and other items into the jail to inmates for the past month.
Tenner was being paid by others outside the jail in return for smuggling the contraband inside.
He was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Marshall County Jail. He was charged with misconduct, trafficking in marijuana, and promoting contraband.
Tenner was also terminated from his job at the jail.
Also on Wednesday, detectives contacted two women believed to be involved in the contraband smuggling and arranged to meet with them in a parking lot near the jail.
19-year-old Savannah Sutton of Paducah arrived at the parking lot with four cans of smokeless tobacco that was intended to be smuggling into the jail to inmate Shawn Sutton.
Sutton also had a small amount of marijuana. She was cited for complicity to promoting contraband, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. She was then released.
Later, 27-year-old Ricosha Young of Paducah arrived and was arrested when she attempted to tamper with physical evidence. She had tobacco, marijuana, hydrocodone, clonazepam, alprazolam, and lorazepam that she intended to give Tenner to smuggle into the jail.
Young was arrested and charged with no operator's license, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, trafficking in a 1st degree controlled substance-hydrocodone, trafficking in a 3rd degree controlled substance-xanax, trafficking in marijuana, and promoting contraband. She was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Jail administrators also conducted cell searched and found various contraband items inside.
Two inmates, Shawn Sutton and Epionn Lee-McCampbell were both charged with promoting contraband in connection to the investigation.
An investigation is ongoing and additional charges or arrests are likely.