CARBONDALE, IL — As parents send their children off to college or university, students’ safety is top of mind.
Despite recent shooting investigations in and around Carbondale, two Southern Illinois University Carbondale football players said they weren't worried going into the new academic year, because SIU hasn't had a shooting incident on campus where someone was hit.
The SIU Police Department said there was one shooting on campus in April, but no one was injured. The university did lose a student to gun violence in 2021, but that happened at an off-campus party.
Charles Young and Lashaun Lester are sophomores on the football team at SIU Carbondale. They aren't shaken by the recent rise in shootings over the last couple of years.
"I mean, overall, I still feel safe, even though the intake of shootings has risen in the area. I still feel safe," Lester said.
"Honestly, I feel safe," Young said.
The two men are sophomores at the university, and Lester witnessed a shooting in Carbondale, so he knows he still has to take precautions.
"Last year, around October, the young man died on the strip, and we were all out there just having a good time. That's a little something — just an eye-opener. Anything can happen at any time," Lester said.
Carbondale Mayor Carolin Harvey said the rise in gun violence isn't just a problem in her city. "This is a problem that's nationwide; it's just not located in Carbondale. Gun violence is a problem that we all have to work to try to end. Carbondale is hiring a person to work with the community on the gun violence problem," she said.
Van Ikner with Carbondale United says SIU and the city are still very safe. "To keep the head on a swivel, to always be looking around, but to also feel reassured that they are in an environment that is safe, that isn't much different from the environments that they come from," Ikner said.
Young and Lester will continue to do that at the university. "You just got to keep your head on a swivel and hope for the best," Young said.