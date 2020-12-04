PADUCAH — The holiday season is upon us, and typically that means a busy time for retailers, but this year is different. Like most other things in 2020, holiday shopping is shaping up to be very different this year.
"A whole lot slower than in the past, a lot slower," says Shoe Dept. Encore Manager Tyler Rodgers.
Rodgers says fewer people are shopping in person this year because of the pandemic. The number of people that shopped inside stores on Black Friday was down dramatically across the country compared to last year. Forbes reported Black Friday in-person sales nationally were down by 52%. Rodgers says the drop in in-person shoppers is forcing the store to change its approach a little bit for holiday shopping.
"We just started the in-store pickup just about a week ago, so that's even new because of COVID. So, they've definitely been trying to speed up a little bit of it just to kind of help out the people now," says Rodgers.
Retailers say more shoppers are shopping online due to the pandemic. Cyber Monday sales racked in an estimated $10.8 billion nationally. Despite the drop in in-person shoppers, Rodgers says there is still plenty of work for the store to need seasonal workers. The issue many retailers are having is finding people willing to apply for those jobs.
"We're still always looking to hire a few more, especially seasonal, you know. We've got our hiring signs up and stuff, but it's been a little bit more difficult compared to the rest trying to find more help, and seasonal help for sure," says Rodgers.
It's unclear why many people are unwilling to apply for open seasonal positions. It may be because of a fear of catching COVID-19, and expanded unemployment benefits.
In the meantime, Rodgers says the store will continue to work to keep up with the increase in online orders and keep the shelves stocked.
"It's definitely just more so changed into more online and really trying to help customers find what they're needing," says Rodgers.
Retailers aren’t the only ones trying to hire seasonal workers. Delivery companies like Amazon, FedEx and UPS are also expected to hire thousands of workers to meet the demand for delivering online orders.