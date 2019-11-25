PADUCAH— At least half of the employees at the Dippin' Dots plant and headquarters are affected by the Friday night explosion.
Their Public Relations Director Billie Stuber says 100 people work at the facility and 50 of them work in the production area, which is where the explosion happened.
At this time, only select employees are allowed in the building.
Over the weekend, Dippin' Dots has been setting up work stations at satellite offices so people will be able to do their jobs remotely.
Four people were injured in the explosion, one man remains in the hospital.
An off duty deputy has been monitoring the scene all weekend to make sure nothing is tampered with.
Stuber says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will be starting their investigations on Monday.