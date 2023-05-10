MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County School Board began talking specifics for the district's 2024 budget Tuesday night.
The conversation comes on the heels of a security breach in April when two women entered Reidland Intermediate School through an unlatched door.
School board members discussed salaries for additional school resource officers. They're hoping to add six more.
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter said the first step to take since the breach is to check every door.
"'Cause not every door in the district was getting this new weather stripping," said Carter. "So we wanted to know specifically which ones they had already worked on so we could send our maintenance people to individually also double check and inspect those to make sure that the latching mechanisms were still working properly."
Carter also said it's important to check if visitors have the proper identification.
"All school employees have ID badges. All visitors should have a visitors badge prominently displayed somewhere on their upper torso so we can see that, and again, if someone doesn't have that, one of those two items, stop and ask 'Hey, where's your identification?'" said Carter.
Overall, Carter said it's important for the district to do everything in its power to keep students safe.
"Student safety is the utmost importance, and we want to do everything we can and be vigilant — both preventative and reactive," said Carter.
Carter also said the district is updating signage at all schools, specifically signs telling people to report to the school office before entering buildings.
Putting together a budget is a three-part process. In January, the budget is a draft. In May, it's a tentative budget and a guide for the new fiscal year. Then, in September, the board approves a working budget, which includes more details.