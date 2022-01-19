MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield-Graves County Point of Distribution Center is transitioning to an online order form for supplies. Storm victims are required to fill it out. A volunteer will pack up supplies they need and call them when their order is ready.
Empty shopping carts lined the outside of the distribution center Tuesday along with storm victims. More than a month after a tornado tore through Mayfield, the process for picking up supplies looks different.
"You have to fill out an order form. When I say have to, we're not going to turn out away. Please don't think that," says PDC Operations Manager Sandra Delk.
Delk says this transition is needed for the months to come. Volunteers are in short supply.
"We would love for the ones that came off from here to stay with us, but they can't. We are running a little low on volunteers, but it's nothing we can't handle. At the same time, we had to do something a little different," says Delk.
The order form is quick and easy, and it can be filled out before you go to pick up your items, so you don't have to wait in line. You have to fill out basic information like your name and phone number. Answer the questions and click submit.
"It will speed things up if you can fill it out. Some places do not have internet right now. Some people just can't do it, and that is OK. We're still going to help you," says Delk.
Delk understands it's going to take time to get used to this new way of picking up supplies. They are not going to turn anyone away during this transitional time. If you need to pick up supplies, you can find the order form here.