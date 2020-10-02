PADUCAH — Republican State Rep. Randy Bridges and his Democratic opponent, Corbin Snardon, answered questions at a forum on Thursday ahead of the election for Kentucky's State House District 3 seat. One of the major topics the candidates covered was COVID-19. In particular, the candidates discussed Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 emergency orders.
Both candidates said some of the emergency orders were necessary during the pandemic, but Bridges expressed concerns about the legislature not being included in some of the restrictions the governor implemented.
"A red flag went up when it first happened when the governor told us. He said y'all go home, close up session, I'll handle it," Bridges said.
Bridges said he gives the governor the benefit of the doubt about the executive orders, but believes more checks and balances are needed going forward.
"No one knows their district more than each one of these, and he should have called us in to help give that expertise to address the problems, because the one-size-fits-all does not work, and I feel like it's been a failure," Bridges said.
Snardon said the governor's emergency power should be used only during the emergency and lifted as soon as possible.
"Emergency powers were necessary to respond to the need of this crisis. I do think again that emergency powers are for emergencies, and when this crisis has subsided, they should be rescinded and we should go back to as much normalcy as we can," Snardon said.
The candidates also discussed the legislature's role in passing COVID-19 relief.
"I think the very first top priority that anything in the state legislature needs to look at is definitely how do we recover from COVID-19, whether that be relief in the business sector, the education sector, as well as in the public sector," Snardon said.
"What I feel we need to do is look at COVID results, look at the new ways to do business, incorporate that and what's working," Bridges said.
The state's ongoing pension issues were discussed as well. Snardon said the state needs to live up to its promise of funding the pension system, while looking for new retirement systems for future state employees.
"We do need to look at every option on the table, and I would look forward to in the legislature making and restructuring different investigators, trying to see how we can get the best bang for our buck," Snardon said.
Bridges said the legislature will have to determine a solution to the pension problem, or future retirees could be in jeopardy.
"We're gonna' have to find a more balanced retirement plan for our new hires. That's absolutely necessary. We're gonna' have to plug that bucket, because if we have an unsustainable system, as we add more people to it, we just make it worse," Bridges said.