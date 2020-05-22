PADUCAH — This year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway officially started Tuesday, and more than half of the tickets have already been sold.
There are only 7,500 tickets for this year's giveaway.
Get your tickets while they are available! You may win a home. You will, for sure, help children with cancer.
The three bedroom home is being built in the Hill Creek Subdivision in Marshall County, Kentucky.
Every $100 ticket purchased is an opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more. For more information about this year's St. Jude Dream Home, the other prizes available and how to buy a ticket, click here.
All ticket proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
An important note: Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s St. Jude Dream Home event is being conducted under special rules set by the Kentucky Charitable Gaming Commission, a division of the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet. Under an emergency order issued on March 18, the commission suspended all gaming, including charitable raffles. On March 25, however, the commission issued an exception allowing the St. Jude Dream Home fundraiser to proceed. For health and safety reasons, ticket sales were limited to online purchases for the time being. The commission also limited the fundraiser to residents of Kentucky. WPSD is hopeful conditions will allow those restrictions to be lifted when it is safe and practical to do so.