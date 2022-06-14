PADUCAH — With the hot weather comes possible risk of heat-related illnesses.
Doctors say it's important to stay cool and safe during dangerously high temperatures.
They say heat exhaustion can be an issue, which could lead to heat stroke.
Experts also say it's important to take the proper precautions and make sure your core body temperature stays around 98.6 degrees.
"We have the smaller pool, you know, for me to put my feet in and for the parents," said Alicia Horice, a parent living in Paducah. "We do the water guns. We ran out of water balloons, so once we get some more water balloons, we'll be doing that, but we just make anything out of nothing really."
Horice and her kids are staying cool during this hot weather.
They're filling up the pool and playing with toys as they enjoy the summer months.
Doctors say to make sure you stay hydrated and spend time outside in increments.
"Try to limit your time, if you are out like that, to shorter periods," Baptist Health Paducah Urgent Care Medical Director David Saxon said. "Take frequent breaks. Make sure that you drink plenty of water. I mean, up to four cups an hour."
Experts warn that the signs of heat exhaustion can be mental as well as physical.
"Symptoms typically start out with maybe being fatigued, dizzy, heart maybe racing, having a lot of excessive sweating, and your body temperature may actually start to go up," said Saxon.
As for Horice, it's about keeping the kids content and safe.
"A lot of kids, like all my kids, they get, like, crankier in this heat, so I try to keep them happy, popsicles," she said. "If we gotta' go outside and be hot, at least we can get wet doing that. Just try to help them be as happy as possible."
Doctors at Baptist Health Paducah say if you're having a heat stroke, you'll have a temperature of 104 or higher. You may also experience nausea, vomiting and muscle cramps.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to call 911 right away if someone you know is experiencing a heat stroke. Move the person to a cooler place and do not give the person anything to drink.
