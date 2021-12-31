PADUCAH — COVID-19 cases continue to climb, and fast. Local hospitals are struggling to keep up with the rapid increase. Baptist Health Paducah currently has 43 patients admitted with COVID-19. It's nearly doubled since last week, when they only had 20 patients hospitalized.
In western Kentucky, 102 people are in the hospital, including 29 in intensive care. Fourteen patients are on ventilators. Dr. Chris Hancock with Baptist Health Paducah says cases are spreading faster than they've ever seen.
"This is real, and we don't know how else to convey that. I know everybody is tired. Everyone keeps talking about being tired. I don't want to talk about being tired. I want to talk about getting through it," says Hancock.
"COVID is back, and it's hitting hard right now," Facility Medical Director Dr. Allison Rains says.
That's how the staff at Baptist Health describe a wave of new cases they're seeing because of the Omicron variant. Since Christmas, Hancock says cases have increased significantly.
"This is the largest acceleration over a short amount of time that we've seen during the pandemic. Usually, numbers build slowly. This has been more like this," says Hancock.
This jump in cases overwhelm's the system, and Rains has seen it first hand in her emergency room.
"We can't bring new patients in through the ER, so patients are waiting for long periods of time. Our nurses are taking care of admitted patients, sick patients, and everyone is just being worked to the extreme right now," says Rains.
But what about herd immunity? Hancock says it's not as easy as it sounds.
"The other thing I've heard, even from friends and family, is this is great. This is going to infect a lot of people, and we'll finally reach heard immunity. But, the question is: at what cost?" says Hancock.
Even though they're stretched thin, that won't impact care you receive.
"We are making beds in our waiting rooms. We're making beds in our hallways. We will see you. We will take care of you. Don't be scared to come to the ER if you need care, but just know their wait times might be a little longer than normal," says Rains.
This New Year's, they encourage you to make smart decisions.
"Please don't forget about COVID. It is still here. This Omicron variant is very contagious," says Rains.
The emergency room is overloaded right now with patients. If you're having non-life threatening symptoms, Hancock encourages you to schedule an appointment or call you doctor.