PADUCAH — The city of Paducah used the lowest appraisal on the downtown parking lot to negotiate a price with real estate development firm Weyland Ventures. The city is in the process of selling the downtown parking lot to Weyland for a major development that includes building a boutique hotel.
The hotel project is a major factor in the city's proposed tax increment financing district. The TIF district has not gotten official approval from the state yet.
Before the city came to an agreement with Weyland Ventures, it had the downtown parking lot appraised by two companies. The first appraisal was done by Bolinger Appraisal, and they valued the property at $810,000. The second appraisal was done by Integra Realty Resources, which valued the property at $2.5 million.
When negotiating a price for the downtown parking lot with Weyland Ventures, the city used the $810,000 appraisal as a starting point. Emails obtained by Local 6 through a open records request show that Paducah Downtown Development Specialist Katie Axt suggested they use the $2.5 million appraisal instead.
City Manager Jim Arndt says the reason they used the appraisal of lesser value was because Bollinger Appraisal compared the downtown parking lot to other properties recently sold in Paducah. Integra, who valued the parking lot at $2.5 million, compared the parking lot to properties sold outside of Paducah.
"We basically looked at the one that utilized Paducah sales, not other sales from other cities," says Arndt.
Arndt says the properties that Bolinger compared to the downtown parking lot were in the mall area. The deal between the city and Weyland Ventures splits the downtown parking lot into three tracts. The city will sell two tracts to Weyland for just under $300,000.
Other emails obtained by Local 6 show Weyland has interest in developing other properties downtown, too. One is property along the river front, and the other is the property where the old Kresge building used to be.
Arndt says they put out a request for proposal for potential companies interested in developing the Kresge site back in January, but no one showed interest. The deadline to respond to the RFP was the end of March, as the COVID-19 pandemic seized hold of the country.
"We had a conversation with Weyland, and they said they missed the RFP, but they are interested in developing that site," says Arndt.
Arndt says a second development company, a local one, has also shown interest in the old Kresge site. He would not identify the company, though. Arndt says the city's vision for the site is mixed-use buildings that include living spaces, similar to what Weyland is doing with parking lot development. If Weyland were to be chosen to develop the Kresge building, Anrdt says it'd be a while before they would start on it. He says they would begin the boutique hotel project first.
"Right now what they're focused on is phase one and phase two. You know, once they get past that, then during the process, hopefully, we'll be able to have further conversation with them about that," says Arndt.
The city has not received final approval for the TIF district. Getting that approval is important for the future of the downtown hotel project. The deal between the city and Weyland Ventures is contingent on the TIF district getting final approval.