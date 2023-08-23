MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Monday afternoon, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a dog trapped inside a hot car in the parking lot of Kentucky Oaks Mall.
Tammy Mcintyre was going into the mall in Paducah when she saw a dog inside the car next to her.
The air temperature was 92 degrees, and the heat index was about 110 degrees when Tammy found the dog.
"You could just see the horror on her face," Mcintyre said.
She reached inside the cracked window of the car to try to unlock the door but was unsuccessful. Tammy ran inside the mall to get water for the dog.
"I went in, and I'm like, ‘I've got to have some water. Make an announcement. There's a dog out here. She is going to die. She's foaming at the mouth. She's just whimpering. She can't even bark,’" Mcintyre explained.
Once Mcintyre went back outside, she called law enforcement.
McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman explained what happened when deputies got to the scene.
"The deputies that arrived tried to unlock the vehicle through the cracked window, were unsuccessful, so ended up having to break the window to get the dog out," Norman said.
Witnesses acted quickly, getting the dog out of the vehicle and taking her into the mall to cool down.
"We got her out. We ran her inside in the bathroom, and luckily, they have big, trough sinks. We could put cool water on her to try to get her calmed down and cooled down," Mcintyre said.
Animal control arrived shortly and got the dog, which investigators later learned is named Luna. They took her to Ceglinski Animal Clinic for treatment. As of Tuesday evening, Luna is stable and will be released to a local animal shelter.
Deputies located Luna's owners inside the mall.
"Two people that were in the car, interviewed them at the scene, charged them with cruelty to animals in the second degree based on the heat, the condition of the dog," Norman said.
Those two people have been identified as 18-year-old Nevaeh Sellman and 64-years-old Theresa Sellman, both of Ballard County. They were cited at the scene but not arrested. Both women are scheduled to appear in McCracken County District Court in September.
With high temperatures in the area this week, authorities said to remember to never leave children or animals unattended in a vehicle.
People who see children, older adults or animals in unattended vehicles that aren’t running can contact local law enforcement immediately.
"In situations like this, I don't know that there is something, anything wrong to do except to not do anything,” Norman said.