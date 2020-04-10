PADUCAH — Staying at home is the new normal as the COVID-19 pandemic carries on. For some people, it could mean they're stuck in close contact with someone who mentally or physically abuses them.
Dee Robinson has been battling domestic violence and animal abuse in Kentucky for almost a decade. As the administrator of Kentucky Citizens Against Domestic Violence and Animal Abuse, she's worried COVID-19 could make the situation worse for people being abused.
"Under the stress of confinement, quarantine, possibly losing your job, losing your business, not knowing where anything is going, losing friends, the illness it's stressing people to the point that you can strike out," Robinson said.
She's urging people in this situation to reach out for help. One place they can turn to is Merryman House in Paducah.
"Reach out through whatever method that would keep them the most safe," said Merryman House Executive Director Mary Foley. "So, if that's an instant message to ask for advice, if that's a hotline, if that is an email."
Foley wants people to understand the severity of this issue in our area.
"I don't think folks can be too cautious with the virus, and they cannot be too cautious with domestic violence. It is also lethal. Unfortunately, Merryman House knows all too well facing an unseen enemy," Foley said.
It's important to make sure that situation doesn't become lethal.
"If it's absolute physical abuse, get out," Robinson said. "Or get the individual, get your pet, get them out of the house. If it's just becoming a threatening situation, try everything you can to diffuse it."
If you're in an abusive situation, it's important you seek help if you're feeling unsafe. If the situation is violent, contact law enforcement immediately.
If you're a victim of domestic abuse, call the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-800-799-7223, or text LOVEIS to 22522.