PADUCAH — Domestic abuse is not new. During the pandemic, domestic violence incidents increased dramatically.
We spoke to officials with the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, which helps those impacted by domestic violence in the Purchase Area Development District.
They say during the pandemic in 2020, domestic violence homicides in Kentucky were up by 75%.
We also talked to Billy Hale, the brother of a domestic violence victim.
Hale's sister, Angela Hale, died after her then-boyfriend intentionally backed an RV over her at the Paducah Convention Center parking lot in 2019.
He says much of his healing came from connecting with the Merryman House.
Hale says domestic violence can look different for people.
He says it's important to look after those impacted, especially children.
“Make sure they get therapy, make sure they get help, you know. We tend to think that they’re OK, and they’re not when they see mothers and fathers or partners fighting, things of this nature," Hale says. "It’s a traumatic experience for them.”
The Merryman House will be holding its annual Paducky Derby Duck Race on Oct. 23.
All proceeds will go to the organization to help meet the needs of victims of domestic violence. Click here for more information.
Click here for more information about Merryman House.