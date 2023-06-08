PADUCAH — Schools and sporting events are about to become safer thanks to a grant from the Purchase District Health Department.
The health department is giving $12,500 to Paducah Public Schools to keep kids safe and healthy.
The funds will be going toward things like CPR training, stop the bleed training, mental health support and AED supplies.
AEDs are for those who are experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
Gotaed.org says a typical AED kit can cost between $1,100 and $2,500.
Kentucky House Bill 331 is now in place as well, requiring middle and high schools in Kentucky to make sure AEDs are readily available.
The American Red Cross says having quick access to AEDs is critical.
In fact, they say for each minute AED use is delayed, the odds of survival drop by 10%.
Whether it's in the halls of Paducah Tilghman High School or at athletic events, emergencies can and do happen on school campuses.
Director of Pupil Personnel Troy Brock already has one purpose for funding in mind.
"Particularly where we don't have AEDs, maybe like at the baseball field or something like that, that would be a place where we would make sure that we had AEDs on hand," Brock says.
Purchase District Health Department Public Health Director Kent Kostner says the more people who are trained, the more likely an emergency situation will have a better outcome.
McCracken County Public Schools is also being offered the funding. It is on the agenda to be approved at the school board's next meeting.