GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Local farmers, Graves County Farm Bureau members and some agricultural businesses are making a big step in preventing tragedy.
Eight Turtle Tube Grain Bin Rescue Sleeves are being given to several Graves County volunteer fire departments and to the local fire and rescue squad. When a person becomes trapped in a grain bin, every second counts. According to a fact sheet in the National Ag Safety Database, an adult can sink knee deep in flowing grain in just 4 seconds and become fully buried in 20 seconds, and the force of the grain prevents escape. Suffocation is a leading cause of death in grain bins, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Before receiving the donation of eight new Turtle Tubes, Graves County only had two, plus a few farmers who owned extras.
That meant it could take at least 15 minutes for an emergency responder to reach someone on the other side of town.
When Lowry Farms Incorporated owner Keith Lowry's bins are full, they could hold corn, soybeans or grain, and any of those could be a potential danger to those who work on his farm.
That's why he doesn't let anyone go into the bins in the first place. However, even though he doesn't plan to use it, he was the second person in the state of Kentucky to buy a Turtle Tube.
"If a neighbor, if I get a call sometime my neighbor's stuck in one, I would take it down there. But a lot of times, time won't let you do that. It's — it's real timely," Lowry says.
He says he'd rather be safe than sorry, for himself and for all of Graves County farmers.
Lowry is also the vice president of the Graves County Farm Bureau, so he helped with getting the donations together for the Turtle Tubes.
Even though there has only been one grain entrapment fatality in Graves County in the past few years, Lowry says if even one life can be saved, that's more than enough.
Mayfield Grain was destroyed during the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado, which led some farmers to build larger grain bins. The larger bins mean more danger. Everyone involved in getting the Turtle Tube donations says they just want to be one step ahead.
They also hope to have a better outcome for everyone involved and to give agriculture workers in Graves County a little more security.
Agricultural Natural Resources Extension Agent Miranda Rudolph says: "I hope that it adds a little peace of mind to our farmers and our first responders. Anytime that doesn't end well that not only affects farmer families and friends that also affects first responders."
The Turtle Tubes are usually $1,000 each, but thanks to a voucher from the Turtle Plastics Company, they were purchased at half the cost.