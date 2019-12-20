PADUCAH — Paducah police are looking for a man who broke into a popular hamburger restaurant and stole not only the business' money, but cash donated to a nonprofit.
The burglar was caught on camera breaking into Just Hamburgers on Jackson Street Tuesday at around 8:52 p.m. The surveillance video shows the man smashing the glass of the front door and crawling into the restaurant. He then immediately went to the counter and grabbed the tip jar. Just before leaving the restaurant, he also grabbed another jar by the door. That jar contained money donated to Starfish Orphan Ministry, a nonprofit that helps orphans and single-parent households. This week, Starfish has been providing free Christmas toys for families.
"I know people are under a lot of pressure during the holiday season. But it's unfortunate they had to go to that length," said Just Hamburgers owner Robert Waller. "I hope he gets help. I'm not that angry about it. It's just — it's disappointing."
Although it's unclear how much money was in the Starfish Orphan Ministry donation jar at the time of the burglary, the jar had collected hundreds of dollars for the organization over the past few months.
"Every couple of weeks, (someone from Starfish) comes and empties it out," said Waller. "And same with the tip jar. We just got the tip jar cleared out the day ahead of time."
Although police combed through the restaurant Tuesday night, the thief is still on the run. Waller said they'll take steps to prevent this from happening again.
"We'll definitely start locking stuff up better at night," said Waller. "We've been lucky for 15 years. Never had a serious break-in before, so we kind of got complacent. So, I think now we'll make sure we lock our stuff up better."
The burglar was wearing a dark hoodie and bright blue shoes. Waller said it appeared the thief walked toward the Elmwood Court area.
Anyone with information can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.