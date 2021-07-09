PADUCAH — The Donor Days blood drive will soon wrap up for 2021. The event is going on until 7 p.m. at the Schroeder Expo Center in Paducah and until 6 p.m. at Veteran's Airport in Marion, Illinois.
There has been a shortage of donors, and all blood types are welcome.
Local 6 spoke with donors earlier Thursday who said they give blood because they know where their donations are going.
Thursday is the second and final day of wiping down chairs, sanitizing arms and donating blood.
Kathy Maxfield and daughter, Alison Armstrong, donated blood in Paducah. They both work in the medical field, so they see first hand why it's so important.
"I know recently we've had a lot of tragedies and car accidents and things. Blood is just always a commodity, always a thing that people need to survive," Maxfield says.
Like everyone else at the blood drive, their blood will be tested for type before it's sent to hospitals.
"Maybe a 48 to 72 hour process before the blood's actually available at the hospital, so sometimes people don't realize that they can't give blood and it immediately go to help save a loved one. It has to already be there and be available," Anthony Tinin with the American Red Cross said.
Thursday was Maxfield's first time donating blood.
"In the past I've been too anemic," she explained.
The same goes for her daughter.
She said it would be helpful to know where her blood is going.
"I was curious to see who my blood, where my blood went, how many people it helped. That would just make me feel a whole lot better," Armstrong said.
The American Red Cross has an app where you can do just that. It shows you where your blood is going.
"I know if I can give them my blood to help them through some surgery or something, then that would make me feel like a better person, so I could, you know, kind of spread the word to my friends. Like, hey, you know just think if this was your family or my family and you wanted to help, this is a big way to help give back to your community," Armstrong said.
Local 6 spoke with Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah Thursday. Both hosptitals are seeing blood shortages, but not enough to prevent surgeries.
But, they encourage everyone to continue donating to help make a difference.
