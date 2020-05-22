KENTUCKY — The deadline to register to vote for the 2020 Kentucky Primary Election is May 26, 2020, no later than 4 p.m. local time.
You can register to vote or update your registration here.
In this year's primary, the state's election schedule says you can vote for President and Vice President, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, State Senate, State House, Local school board, Justice of the Supreme Court in District 7, and City officers.
This year's Kentucky Primary Election has been pushed back to June 23, 2020.
You can see the full 2020 Election Kentucky Calendar below.
