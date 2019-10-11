MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A Paducah man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed two men.
On Thursday, McCracken County deputies were called to the 500 block of Columbus Avenue on report of a stabbing.
When they arrived, they found two victims with stab wounds and detained 18-year-old James Haskins of Paducah.
Deputies say Haskins and one of the victims had been working together during the day and began arguing when they got home.
The argument lead to a fight and Haskins allegedly stabbed two men.
One of the victims had stab wounds to his front and back torso. The other man had a stab wound to the leg.
Both were taken to the hospital.
Haskins told detectives that the fight had been over money.
He was arrested, charged with two counts of assault 1st degree, and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.