PADUCAH — A Mayfield, Kentucky, woman is under arrest, charged in connection to a shots fired incident in downtown Paducah over the weekend.
At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a car sped past the Silent Brigade bar driving in the wrong direction on Broadway Street.
Detectives say Keyja Hammonds turned herself in to police Wednesday, amid accusations that she was driving that car, a stolen white Toyota Camry, when a Black male passenger fired several shots. No one was hurt in the incident. Hammonds faces charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property.
However, Paducah Police are still working to identify the man who allegedly fired the shots, and they're asking for your help.
Business owners along Broadway say they're outraged at the threat to public safety.
One merchant says they work hard to create a nice atmosphere downtown, but this casts a dark shadow.
Downtown Paducah businesses like Creatures of Habit want to focus on the holiday season.
Instead, store owner Natalya Cody says she's fixating on the shots fired incident. It happened just six doors down.
“Shocked and disappointed that this was occurring in downtown Paducah. It really makes our downtown look very trashy, and it's upsetting,” Cody says.
Video of the incident captured by a surveillance camera outside the yarn and fabric store Tuscan Rose shows people fleeing as the shots rang out.
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird says no one called about the incident until more than 12 hours later.
“So, we weren't aware of that. We just encourage people that when they see criminal activity, or think something's going on, they need to call us and let us know. And that really is what community policing is,” Laird says.
Laird says the police department doesn't get a high volume of calls from that area of downtown Paducah, but Cody says she thinks they still need more surveillance.
“How much of a police presence that there is in the evening hours, especially during peak times,” Cody says.
Laird says the resources are available, but the police department needs communication to know where to send those resources.
“Only so many police officers are out at any given time, and we need that help, just like many other professions do, to accomplish that mission of keeping our communities safe,” says Laird.
At the end of the day, Cody says she wants downtown Paducah to be a welcoming place that's safe.
“This is our downtown. You don't want people injured,” says Cody.
Laird says the shots fired incident happened after a disturbance at the bar earlier that night.
Detectives are seeking information about the male passenger and the stolen car.
If you witnessed the incident or have any other information related to the investigation, call the Paducah Police Department's nonemergency number at 270-444-8550.