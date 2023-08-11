GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County, Kentucky, kids, teachers and bus drivers returned to school Thursday. As drivers learn their routes, they're also focusing on safety. They hope other drivers are, too.
Cars passing stopped buses is one issue drivers face. School bus drivers Jill Kirby has seen that first hand.
"I was watching my rear view mirror, and I saw he wasn't going to stop. So, I held my hand back. We were stopped with our lights on, and the sign was out and he, he flew right around me," Kirby said, recalling an instance last year when a car sped past her stopped bus.
Buses have flashing lights, stop signs and long crossing arms to keep children safe. Some drivers also use hand signals to prevent drivers from continuing on when children are attempting to cross.
Graves County Middle School Resource Officer Kevin Green said he's seen cars passing buses quite a bit on the bus ramp. It's often because people just don't register that the bus is loading or unloading students.
He urges people to be aware of what's around them.
"Think about this: that if you pass that, and a kid crosses that road, what could happen?" Green said.
With some Graves County roads closed because of flood damage, drivers are having to adjust their routes. That means drivers should pay even closer attention.
Even with obstacles like a road closure adding five to 10 minutes to her route, Kirby is determined to keep kids safe and make their day better.
"That smile and an encouraging word will go a long way for that child's school day," Kirby said.
Ballard County roads including KY 802/La Center Road, KY 310/Turner Landing Road, KY 473 between Mosstown Road and Buchanan Road, and KY 358/Hinkleville Road have closures, which may impact bus routes.
Graves County roads including KY 945, and KY 2422 immediately west of the KY 129 intersection have closures, which may impact bus routes as well.
A section of KY 408 is also closed in Graves County, but Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd said that road it could be repaired next week.