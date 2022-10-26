To kick off the final days of the Coats for Kids campaign, WPSD Local 6 and River Valley Ag Credit are sponsoring a drive-thru Coats For Kids Collection Day on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the TV station.
You can drop off new or cleaned gently-used coats from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the WPSD Local 6 station at 100 Television Lane in Paducah.
Coats for Kids Collection Day at the TV station is a one-day event.
However, all River Valley Ag Credit locations will still be collecting coats through Friday, Oct. 28, when the campaign ends.