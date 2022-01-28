MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — COVID-19 is still causing chaos for west Kentucky school districts. Principals say it is a constant battle for school leaders deciding whether to hold in-person classes.
South Elementary in Marshall County is fresh off of three nontraditional instruction days when one-third of staff and students were out.
Principal Jennifer Harris and teachers gave Local 6 a glimpse at what it's like to juggle the COVID conundrum.
"The morning starts about 5 a.m., that is usually when I check my phone to see if we need more subs," says Harris. "I am getting here by about 6:50-6:55 a.m. because we have buses unloading at 7:10. Then usually my nurse has beat me here the last few weeks because she's helping with our test-to-stay program. So she's testing students by 7 a.m. to hope they can stay in class. Our kindergartners, our first graders, our second graders, they don't know anything different. This is our new normal."
She says she never stops thinking, rarely stops moving. All the while she's constantly checking messages on her phone, on her computer, hoping the staff and student rosters show she can keep kids in the building. But she's ready, in case they can't.
"We don't like to be remote. We like for our kids to be here in the building," says Harris.
She says they take it one day at a time, and at her school, they aren't afraid to lean on each other.
"I had a student walk up to me the other day and say 'You look like you need a need a hug,'" says Harris.
Meanwhile, in Danielle Tyler's fifth-grade class, she says she gives it her all every day.
"When March 2020 hit, it changed us," said Tyler. "You have to be all-in, or you will not survive. Right now in education we never know what a day is going to be, so we kind of have to have plan B, plan C, plan D."
She says switching back and forth between in-person and virtual learning is a 24-hour job.
"Your alarm is going off at 6 a.m. By 7 a.m. during NTI last week students are already submitting their work, and they have questions and we still have meetings. My phone, I have to charge it multiple times a day. I usually have two computers going, because I am getting messages, emails, phone calls. Some is having some type of technical crisis. I've got a mom calling me going ‘I am not at home. I've got grandma on the line. She has no idea how to use the computer.' It often feels like we just put fires out all day.
She says her secret to making sure her students are successful isn't just being there; it's that she wants to be.
"I will stop at nothing to make sure all their social, emotional, physical, education needs are met," she says.
We also talked to students like Alysa Bishop about all the switching back and forth.
"It is kind of crazy," she says.
She prefers being in the classroom where there are less distractions.
"If you have siblings, they're walking through they're asking questions," she says.
Fourth-grader Gracen Newnun agrees that it's hectic.
"It gets confusing when you're used to going to the classroom every morning and doing your work and talking to your teacher and all your friends, and then you go NTI, and as soon as you wake up you have to get on your computer. I don't really learn as well. With the teacher, they can help you step by step," says Gracen.
As for Tyler, she says getting the kids through the rest of the year and the pandemic is going to take teamwork.
"Our kids are depending on it. They are depending on us all of us the community," says Tyler.
While teachers agree that NTI can impact learning across the board, counselors with Western Kentucky Educational Cooperative say it’s hard to tell which grade level is being hit the hardest mentally and emotionally.
Ultimately it depends on how each family has handled remote learning and NTI.
Overall, counselors say development has been delayed across grade levels because students are missing out on necessary daily social interaction, and we will have to come together as a community to help bridge the gap.