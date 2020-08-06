PADUCAH — Instead of large gatherings like years past, the 8th of August will be celebrated through screens this year in Paducah. Because of COVID-19, all events are going to be virtual.
"It's really a way that people are going to learn a lot about our Emancipation Proclamation," says Rose Lowery.
Lowery is the chairperson for this years 8th of August opening ceremony. In light of recent racial tensions, Lowery hopes this 8th of August will be an opportunity for all people to come together.
"That's gonna' be our prayer, that we can have solution solving by the meetings that we're having in the community meetings," says Lowery.
Nathan Lynn with the McCracken County Public Library has helped archive newspaper clippings about the 8th of August. Those clippings remind us that people from all across the nation have come to Paducah over the years to celebrate the news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reaching Paducah. That persistence from previous generations is what President of the W.C. Young Center, Marvin Nunn, says they hope to continue this year.
"I really appreciate those people more so now than when I was a younger person, thinking that, 'Oh, they are just talking,' but now I know they were doing much more than talking. They were teaching," says Nunn.
All 8th of August events will be virtual this year, because of COVID-19. On Thursday, they will have a virtual movie night. Friday night will be a drive-thru fish fry, and Saturday morning they'll have a drive-thru emancipation breakfast. The breakfast is free, but you can make a donation to the W.C. Young Community Center.