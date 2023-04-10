MAYFIELD, KY — The December 2021 tornado destroyed Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mayfield, Kentucky.
After a rebuild process, church members celebrated the Easter holiday by worshipping for the first time in their new building.
It was a resurrection Sunday that was filled with singing, baptisms and preaching, but Emmanuel Baptist Church hasn't always had a celebratory atmosphere.
The December 2021 tornado struck the church, leaving it unsalvageable.
Richard O'Bryan has been a member for 10 years and he's grateful for the community support.
The congregation was able to use other church buildings for their services.
"It was a challenge. A challenge," said O'Bryan. "The Lord blessed us so greatly with other churches that were opening up their doors."
When the tornado hit, Pastor Duane Fields knew they had to take steps toward a rebuild.
"As soon as we pulled up on the parking lot, we knew that it was beyond repair and so we just had to start by making plans of what we was going to do next," said Fields.
Those plans culminated to Easter Sunday, which is a celebration of what the Bible says is the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
But for church members at Emmanuel Baptist, it's also the resurrection of their building.
"At first, we was thinking we would just buy a building in town or go to a church building that was going to set it or buy a building and remodel it but the Lord wanted us back out here and when we made the decision to come out here, everything fell right in line," said Fields.
O'Bryan agrees about the timing.
He said he's grateful for this new space.
"We can't work on our time, we've gotta work on his time," said O'Bryan. "His time, he'll see us through, he'll take care of us, and he has, he's blessed us."
Together, with this building, this renewed congregation looks forward to the future. The rebuild isn't quite finished. The church plans to add a fellowship hall this summer.