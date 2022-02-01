DAWSON SPRINGS, KY — Tornadoes can leave lasting damage, physically and emotionally. The emotional toll can be even more difficult for children.
While the physical damage a tornado leaves behind is evident, the emotional damage is harder to see.
Natural disasters can severely affect a person's mental health. especially a child's.
Five-year-old Colton Corrao and his mother, Alexis Dunlap, were at their home in Dawson Springs on the night of Dec. 10.
Dunlap says she thought the tornado warnings were like all the others she's heard before. But, when she got an alert saying the storm was catastrophic, she knew this one was different.
Colton says he felt the whole house shake. Dunlap could see how anxious Colton was, so she did her best to calm him.
“He said, 'Is the tornado going to tear our house up?' And I said, 'Well it could, but it probably won't.' I said, 'You'll be safe. You're not going to get hurt,'" Dunlap recalls.
'And then here we go, I break my arm," Colton says.
After the storm, Colton began suffering from nightly panic attacks. Shortly after, he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Just the thought of their former home triggered him.
He struggles to find the words to explain how the tornado made him feel.
“Bad. Sad,” says Colton.
Sally Carter with Four Rivers Behavioral Health says this is a common response after a traumatic event.
“They may become more clingy. They may become very anxious. They may have sleep difficulties. They could become more aggressive, hyper-vigilant. Not wanting to go places, not wanting to do anything,” Carter says.
Children Colton's age are not always able to verbalize the emotional difficulties they're dealing with after a traumatic event, so monitoring any behavioral changes in children is crucial for parents. “Just listen. Just be aware. We can't fix this, but we do need to be listening,” says Carter.
Dunlap went to social media to vent about her son's struggles, and the community responded with love and support.
Colton was sent more than 200 letters and gifts from people across Kentucky and beyond state lines.
Colton says the letters made him feel good, and he can't wait for his broken arm to heal.
“I get it off in three more weeks. And we do X-rays again,” says Colton.
Colton says his favorite gift was his Batman cape.
He also says opening all the letters and gifts is his favorite part of the day.
Dunlap says all the love and kind messages have given Colton some much-needed comfort.
If you want to send Colton an encouraging letter, you can mail it to 1385 US 41A, South Dixon, KY 42409.