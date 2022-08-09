MAYFIELD, KY — Tuesday marks a fresh start for students in Mayfield after a challenging ending to their last term.
Incredibly, enrollment is up across the board at all schools. According to the district office, Mayfield Independent Schools ended last year with 1,814 total students, and currently 1,876 are enrolled. The district says the number could change as they receive records requests from other schools.
Mayfield High School Principal Billy Edwards and teachers discussed making the first day feel like a big “welcome home” celebration.
"We've come a long way," said Spanish teacher Lorena Godinez. She has taught Spanish at Mayfield for 11 years. She said she can't wait to see her students.
"We truly are a family," she said. "All of our staff here included goes above and beyond to make sure every student is included and taken care of."
"I'm at the front door, high-fiving and welcoming students because I miss them," Edwards said with a laugh. "I'm up here all summer by myself."
Edwards said he's excited to welcome more students. He finds the increase in enrollment surprising after so many families were displaced after the storm.
It's kind of baffling, honestly. Our enrollment is up. I have a stack of applications from students who want to move here to our school district. That's a good thing," said Edwards. "You know, that tells you that we're doing a lot of things right. Parents want to send their child here from neighboring districts and neighboring counties. We're all for it."
According to the district office, only one family will have to be bussed in from McCracken County. Mayfield still needs bus drivers, something that's part of the statewide shortage and unrelated to the December tornado outbreak.
As for teachers like Godinez, they know students are still dealing with a lot. She said she hopes the schools can once again bring some stability so many students need.
"We are all ready for the normalcy this year and what that can bring for everybody," she said.
Mayfield High School wasn't hit during the storm and served as a triage center and command center in the hours after the tornado.
With the outpouring of support, the district was able to purchase school supplies for every student in grades kindergarten through 12.
Edwards said once the year gets underway he plans to rally the students to find ways to reach out to eastern Kentucky in the wake of the deadly flooding that region is struggling through as a way to pay forward the generosity their community received after the tornado outbreak.