NEWBERN, TN — An escaped Calloway County, Kentucky, inmate who authorities say walked away from a work release program in Graves County on Monday has been arrested in Tennessee.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says Brian A. Ferryman was arrested Tuesday in Newbern, Tennessee.
Ferryman was serving a sentence for auto theft and receiving stolen property when he escaped from work release at the candle factory in Mayfield Monday morning.
The Newbern Police Department says Ferryman was arrested without incident, and he was jailed in the Dyer County Law Enforcement Center.
His extradition hearing is scheduled for June 7 in Newbern City Court.