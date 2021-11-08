PADUCAH - Local businesses in downtown Paducah are getting into the holiday spirit.
This weekend they held their Holiday Open House.
But how are they doing with supply chain issues impacting places throughout the country?
It's time for you to start shopping for your favorite gifts before things run out.
At Home² on Broadway, people are perusing the items.
Even though there are national supply chain issues, it's not putting a damper on their shopping.
"It's the first shop I've been in and honestly, I can't tell," said Ashley Britton, a shopper.
Britton is from Metropolis and it's the first time she's experienced Holiday Open House in Paducah.
She beat the rush.
"We started a bit early but of course, saved those special items you know, for later," said Britton. "We found everything we could have possibly wanted thus far."
Owner Sir Kenn Gray says this year might be hectic.
"As we get closer to Christmas, I think people are going to see they're not getting the things they're ordering by Christmastime and that's going to cause I think, a little bit of panic and a frenzy among consumers," said Gray.
Across the street at Selcouth, owner Leslie Weber made sure she got her inventory early.
"January, we'll start again and we go and buy and we'll go again and we'll go in June and July, so you start placing these orders very early in the year to get ready for the Christmas season and the fall," said Weber.
All the business owners are asking you to come out and support them on small business Saturday.
That's November 27th.