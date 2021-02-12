PADUCAH — Ice will be staying in the Local 6 area as temperatures continue to drop over the weekend. With roads remaining wet during the day, you should expect refreezing to occur overnight.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will be out early in the morning salting roads, but you should still take extra care when driving to work. KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd said there is a point at which salting the roads becomes obsolete.
"About 15 to 16 degrees is where that happens. It just gets cold enough that the chemical reaction just kind of stops," Todd. "Once we get down to the mid-teens, there's just not a lot that our crews are going to be able to do to improve driving conditions."
Be on the lookout for pedestrians as well. Ice may build up near intersections, and you could slide when coming to a stop. Make sure you drive slowly, and give yourself plenty of room to stop.
"I think in Kentucky, over the last two or three years, pedestrian fatalities have been going up. I don't know if that's due to more people getting out and walking. But those numbers have been going up, and that's always a concern. You have to be aware if there is somebody out there," Todd said.
Todd said we should expect more of the same next week.
"Any time the temperatures get like they are now, you have to assume that there's ice out there," Todd said. "So that's one of the reasons why we keep urging everybody to slow down and be extra extra cautious."
Todd said crews will be out early Friday morning to salt and treat the roads again.