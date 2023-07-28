PADUCAH — Hazing has recently become a significant concern, with many individuals and organizations speaking out against the practice. Hazing has made national headlines this year as an incident at Northwestern University brought the issues back into the spotlight.
On Wednesday, Local 6 reported that a hazing incident involving Marshall County High School soccer players is under investigation. Thursday, University of Kentucky campus police confirmed that they are investigating the incident, which happened while the student athletes were there for a soccer camp. The Marshall County School District is also investigating the incident.
Dr. Susan Limpkins is a highly respected psychologist who has dedicated her career to understanding the effects of hazing on young people. Her research has shed light on the damaging impact of hazing rituals on students, and she has become a leading advocate for change in schools and universities across the country.
Hazing describes actions that cause physical, mental, or psychological harm to someone to initiate them into a group or organization. Hazing can take many forms, ranging from forced drinking to physical abuse, and it can have severe and long-term consequences for the person on the receiving end. Limpkins, an expert witness in hazing trials, said hazing can help established members assert control and preserve a feeling of hierarchy within the group. She said there is a common misconception that hazing fosters character or a feeling of community, but it merely perpetuates cycles of violence and suffering.
"I think it is human nature to feel safe and secure in a group or tribe," Limpkin said. "To prove that you are worthy of being in that tribe is where hazing happens. The culture or teacher may have accepted you, but you need to be accepted by your peers, and if your peers have a tradition that involves hazing, they may say ‘For you to be accepted by us, you have to do what has happened to us.’"
Physical pain, emotional distress, and long-term psychological damage can all result from hazing. Hazing victims may suffer from anxiety, sadness, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other mental health problems. Second hazing, often known as "revenge hazing," can cause injury to someone who has already been hazed. Second hazing can also prolong a cycle of abuse and trauma, making it even more difficult for individuals to break free from the hazing culture. To build safe and respectful settings for everyone, Limpkins said we must stand up to all forms of hazing, including second hazing.
"In the same way that it goes from mild to severe, so do the injuries. Unfortunately, the kinds of hazing cases that I review when I'm an expert witness usually and up in extreme physical harm or psychological harm, post traumatic stress disorder almost always," she said.
One of the biggest challenges in addressing hazing is the code of silence that often surrounds it. Many victims of hazing may feel ashamed or embarrassed and may be hesitant to speak out about their experiences. Additionally, perpetrators of hazing may feel a sense of loyalty to the group and may be reluctant to report their behavior.
"I think there are thousands of hazings every day in all kinds of groups that have a hierarchy and a tradition,” Limpkins said. "We only hear about the ones that break the code of silence, and those people who break the code of silence usually have done it because they've had so much physical or psychological pain and humiliation."
This code of silence can perpetuate a culture of hazing and make it difficult for individuals and organizations to address the issue. Limpkins said individuals need to understand that speaking out about hazing is not a sign of weakness or disloyalty, but rather a courageous act that can help to prevent future harm.
Limpkins said organizations can also break the code of silence around hazing by creating a culture of transparency and accountability. Creating transparency can involve:
- Creating clear channels for reporting hazing.
- Offering support and resources for victims.
- Enforcing consequences for those who engage in hazing behavior.
Ultimately, breaking the code of silence around hazing requires a collective effort from individuals, organizations, and society. By working together to create a culture of openness and accountability, we can help to prevent hazing and create a safer and more inclusive environment for all.
It is essential for individuals and organizations to take a stand against hazing and to work to prevent it actively. Parents and leaders can start by creating clear policies and guidelines around initiation rituals, educating members about the dangers of hazing, and providing resources and support for victims. It is also crucial for individuals to speak out if they witness or experience hazing and to report it to the appropriate authorities.
