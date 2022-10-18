PADUCAH — Colder temperatures in the Local 6 region are forcing people to turn on the heat. Experts say to make sure you're checking up on your sources of heat, that they work and that they're safe.
Heat is a must during cold weather, and as temperatures fall, you need to evaluate your heat sources. Before anything else, safety is the priority when warming up your home.
"Safety is, is number one, paramount on everything, so if your heat is gas, make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector. Make sure that it's working. And for electric heat, make sure that you have them come clean and serviced, and make sure everything is functioning properly," Warren Heating and Air Office Manager Kristin Warren-Fiers says.
With whatever source you have — whether it's a furnace or even a chimney — make yourself familiar with how it operates and what you can do to fix it if something happens.
"Make yourself an expert at the system that you had," Fountain Home Restoration and Repair Owner Troy Astin says. "Make sure you develop a great relationship with someone who can get to the places you can't."
You can caulk your windows to help keep heat from escaping.
If you have a furnace, regularly switch out your filter.
"Make sure that your filter's changed," Warren-Fiers says. "Make sure that you're heating your home in a manner that's safe for you and your family."
It's important to make checking your heat source a prime concern.
"One of the things that I see most often is they haven't been getting inspections," Astin says. "It's been out of sight, out of mind. That equipment was doing exactly what it was supposed to, and one day something goes wrong."
Whatever heat source you have, keep a carbon monoxide detector on every level of your home. That's important in case of an emergency.
Keep any flammable items such as paint, old rags, sawdust or wood scraps away from heat sources.