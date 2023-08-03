WESTERN KENTUCKY — "Quiet and serene," it's a good way to describe Lotus's campus.
The topics dealt with at the sexual violence resource center are anything but.
Hadley Purcell works in schools — and out in the community, teaching people how to prevent sexual abuse. She says knowledge is power.
"Once people have that awareness and we have the education, that leads to prevention," she explained.
Purcell says a lot of her work is about teaching kids that their body belongs to them. And according to her, prevention can start at home, when kids are as young as pre-school age. That means teaching them about appropriate and inappropriate touching, the anatomically correct words for body parts, and encouraging them to set boundaries.
"Make sure someone asks for permission before they touch you. Or if you're being tickled and you want them to stop, empower them to say, 'Hey, I don't like that anymore."
She says toys and books can make difficult conversations like this easier.
Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Dean Patterson says its important to start having frank discussions with children at an early age, "so children understand what's, you know, normal, what's abnormal, what's acceptable and what's not."
What they learn can help protect them as they enter grade school and are away from their parents more often.
By the time they're in kindergarten or first grade, Patterson says they should know how to speak up for themselves if they feel uncomfortable in a situation.
He says in his 20 years at the KSP, the overwhelming majority of offenders are people who are known to the family.
That's why he says it's important for parents to be picky about who they allow to be alone with them.
"If you get kind of a strange feeling, or if you get information that makes you feel uncomfortable about leaving your kids alone with someone, that’s a pretty good sign that probably you shouldn’t," he explains.
When it comes to knowing the signs and symptoms of sexual abuse in a child, Patterson recommends paying close attention to their behavior.
“Understand what’s normal and abnormal for your child. If you see that the normal happy six year old is no longer acting the same, find out why," he explains.
"I think the more that you understand what’s normal about your child, the easier it is to understand when things are wrong.”
Symptoms can include changes in behavior and mood, changes in eating or drinking, fear of one specific person, pre-occupation with sex organs, urinary tract infections, and bed wetting.
Patterson says when the KSP receives a report of child sexual abuse, making sure the child is in a safe place is their number one priority. After that, they pick up the phone and call Lotus.
When law enforcement shows up to a scene, Patterson says it can a scary experience for children — especially if they think they're in trouble.
"Lotus kind of provides an opportunity to open up," he says, "they’re specially trained on speaking with young people."
Purcell says if a child indicates or discloses abuse to an adult, it's important to believe them and make sure they feel supported.
"Thank them for telling you about that experience and ask them for more detail. Keep it open ended. That’s because if you’re asking very direct questions about the details, that could alter the child’s memory due to trauma. Assure that child it’s the adults responsibility to keep them safe. Then, report to DCBS or to local law enforcement," she advises.
Lotus offers numerous services to parents and survivors of all ages, free of charge. That includes forensic interviews, legal assistance, trauma-informed therapy, expressive therapy, and more.
If you're an adult who experienced sexual abuse as a child, she says Lotus' services are available to you, too.
"It's never too late to learn and grow from that experience," she says. "Hope is possible, and healing is possible. We see it all the time."