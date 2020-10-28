Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...SOUTHWEST INDIANA...WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, ALEXANDER, GALLATIN, HAMILTON, HARDIN, JOHNSON, MASSAC, POPE, PULASKI, SALINE, UNION, WHITE AND WILLIAMSON. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA, GIBSON, PIKE, POSEY, SPENCER, VANDERBURGH AND WARRICK. IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, BALLARD, CALDWELL, CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, CRITTENDEN, DAVIESS, FULTON, GRAVES, HENDERSON, HICKMAN, HOPKINS, LIVINGSTON, LYON, MARSHALL, MCCRACKEN, MCLEAN, UNION KY AND WEBSTER. IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, BUTLER, CARTER, MISSISSIPPI, NEW MADRID, RIPLEY, SCOTT, STODDARD AND WAYNE MO. * FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM ZETA WILL COMBINE WITH A STORM SYSTEM MOVING IN FROM THE SOUTHERN PLAINS. WIDESPREAD SHOWERS, HEAVY AT TIMES, WILL SPREAD NORTH ACROSS THE REGION TODAY INTO TONIGHT. THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL IS EXPECTED THIS EVENING INTO THURSDAY MORNING. * RAINFALL TOTALS OF 3 1/2 TO AROUND 4 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WATCH AREA. THESE AMOUNTS MAY CAUSE FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&