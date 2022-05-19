PADUCAH — Hundreds of local mothers are rallying together to combat the baby formula shortage, and they're taking to Facebook to do it. The Facebook group “270 Mama Gang” is made up of more than 1,500 local mothers helping each other throughout the motherhood journey. Their latest challenge is finding baby formula.
They share pictures of various stores that have baby formula, and offer extra formula and breast milk they have. The group was created in 2020 as a platform for new moms or moms with young children. Creator of the page Kaylie Richards says finding formula wasn't the original purpose of the group.
"It was kind of more so for, like, questions and maybe good local mother finds that we found to put in there. It's just grown to for-sale posts, advice and now the formula shortage," says Richards.
It's quickly grown over the years, something Richards never expected to happen. Now, it's helping moms feed their babies.
"I'm just glad I have something that I can help them with," says Richards.
Hundreds of moms are posting to the social media platform. Moms helping moms – it hits home for new mom Teris Swanson and her 3-month-old daughter Josie.
"I know for a lot of parents it's just absolutely disheartening to think that you might not be able to feed your child," says Swanson.
She isn't able to breast feed, and is always keeping an eye out for formula for her baby and other moms. She's not the only one benefiting from the Facebook group.
"It's been a really, really useful resource for a lot of mommas who may not be able to find it otherwise," says Swanson.
Both Swanson and Richards say the shortage isn't due to hoarding. They say other moms have been generous in only taking what they need and sharing the rest. The group is private, but you can request to join.