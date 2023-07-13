Back-to-school shopping is already underway for many parents, and inflation is increasing what were already high prices for school supplies.
According to Deloitte's Back to School survey, in the past two years, school supply costs have increased 24%.
The survey found parents are expected to spend 20% more on school supplies such as pencils, pens and bookbags this year. However, they're expected to spend 14% less on clothing and 13% less on technology.
That means finding other ways to save is necessary.
Kara Reed, a mom of four, said she had multiple methods for getting through back-to-school shopping.
One tactic is to shop strategically.
"As they were starting to slowly put stuff out, I was grabbing it or I was picking up stuff that I knew would stay the same price," Reed said.
She said she'd wait for the best deals to come out — especially for items like folders and notebooks.
Reed said she spends $500 to $600 to get her children ready for school each year. That means she has to make cuts elsewhere.
"I might have to move some things around or adjust. Or, like if we have an extra subscription to something that's not really a necessity, I may have to get rid of that for a month or two and then pick it up back when school starts just to make sure that they have what they need," she said.
Some schools are having giveaways and providing supplies for students.
Marshall County Schools is providing free supplies to kindergarteners.
Livingston County Schools is hosting a Cardinal Takeoff event on July 31 to provide free school supplies for all grades.
To find out if your child's school is offering free school supplies, call your local district.